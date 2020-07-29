Petition started to give RPS parents more time to respond to back-to-school survey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents and guardians of District 205 students weighed in on the fall plan. Some say only being given a handful of days to make a choice on how their child will get an education isn’t enough time.

Wednesday was the first chance parents can respond to the district’s survey asking if their kids will do in-person or e-learning. One advocate says she has something else for parents to fill out–a petition.

Angele Fellars started an online petition asking that RPS pushes back the deadline for parents to give an answer. As it stands now, parents must fill out the survey by Monday. Fellars wants it to be August 17th instead.

She says many parents have a lot of rearranging in their live sin order to make schooling during a pandemic work–and they still have questions about the district’s plan.

“I don’t know if they keep the mask or if they don’t keep the mask I don’t what if they go to the cafeteria how can they eat if they go to the gym how can they play?” asked one RPS parent Maysaloon Abdullah.

“We really do need time for other community partners to step in and process the plan and assess what needs might be and create a plan to meet those needs so our entire community is taken care of,” Fellars said.

So far, about four dozen people have signed the petition. We asked Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett about it. He says it is not possible to push back the deadline because the district needs the time to plan before school starts in September.

