PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th Dist.) is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office by use of the 25th Amendment after a mob of the president's supporters stormed and damaged the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the President abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the People's House, he invoked and enflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw. When pressed to denounce the violence, he barely did so, while victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it," Kinzinger said in a message posted to Twitter.