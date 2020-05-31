PHOTOS: Rockford protests in honor of George Floyd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of protesters met at Haskell Park in Rockford and marched throughout downtown Rockford.
The group stopped at the Winnebago County Justice Center before moving to the Rockford Police Department District 1.
Officers have confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.
