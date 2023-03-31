LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/AP) – A tornado swept through central Arkansas Friday evening, leaving roofs torn off buildings, trees down and thousands of power outages.

Possible tornado damage at Burns Park west of North Little Rock

Trees down as storms pass through Breckenridge Village

Buildings are damaged and trees are down after storm passes through the intersection of Cantrell Road and Mississippi Street.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock was operating at a mass casualty level and expecting at least 15 to 20 patients from the tornado, spokesperson Leslie Taylor said. Several people had already been transported to the medical center, but an exact count was not immediately available.

Roof ripped off Kroger on North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock

Buildings damaged in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road

Trees and power lines are down after storms ripped through Colony West shopping center

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has asked Gov. Sanders for National Guard Assistance. He has asked people to stay away from affected areas.

Storm damage in Breckenridge Village

Storm damage at Eat My Catfish in Breckenridge Village

Storm damage in Leawood neighborhood in Little Rock

There are currently thousands of customers without power due to the severe storms. According to PowerOutages.us, Pulaski County are reporting the most outages.

Multiple tornado warnings are still being issued in Arkansas as the day progresses into the late evening.