Pig out for Rockford Region Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A foodie favorite will return later this month.

The Rockford Region Restaurant week starts on January 24. Local eateries, coffee shops, bakeries and more will offer special deals to bring in new customers throughout that week.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, RACVB, sponsors the event in hopes of boosting small businesses after a tough few years amid the pandemic. The RACVB said that Restaurant Week is a chance to try new things with friends and family.

“This is a perfect excuse, or a reason, to try out that restaurant maybe you’ve driven past, or you’ve heard about, or a different side of town that you haven’t been on in a different neighborhood,” said Dan Obert, marketing and communications manager for the RACVB. “Check out that local restaurant, perfect reason to.”

Customers can vote for their favorite place to grab a bite throughout Restaurant Week. Awards will be given out for best food, atmosphere, deals and more.