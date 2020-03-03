Small plane crashes in central Illinois, all aboard killed

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small plane crashed near Lincoln Tuesday morning, killing three people on board.

Illinois State Police said I-55 southbound at milepost 126 in Logan County is now shut down. The Illinois Department of Transportation is on the scene and will be working on a detour; road closures are expected for “an extended period of time,” lasting approximately 4-5 hours.

According to ISP, the plane crashed at approximately 08:49 a.m. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.

Multiple agencies arrived on the scene to assist.

According to IDOT, all lanes and shoulders are closed.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying the plane was destroyed upon impact. The Logan County Coroner has confirmed three people aboard were killed.

