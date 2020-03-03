Small plane crashes in central Illinois, all aboard killed

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small plane crashed near Lincoln Tuesday morning, killing three people on board.
Illinois State Police said I-55 southbound at milepost 126 in Logan County is now shut down. The Illinois Department of Transportation is on the scene and will be working on a detour; road closures are expected for “an extended period of time,” lasting approximately 4-5 hours.
According to ISP, the plane crashed at approximately 08:49 a.m. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Credit: Rycard Wynn
Multiple agencies arrived on the scene to assist.
According to IDOT, all lanes and shoulders are closed.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying the plane was destroyed upon impact. The Logan County Coroner has confirmed three people aboard were killed.
