Small plane crashes in central Illinois, all aboard killed

by: Kevin Schwaller

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small plane crashed near Lincoln Tuesday morning, killing three people on board.

Illinois State Police said I-55 southbound at milepost 126 in Logan County is now shut down. The Illinois Department of Transportation is on the scene and will be working on a detour; road closures are expected for “an extended period of time,” lasting approximately 4-5 hours.

According to ISP, the plane crashed at approximately 08:49 a.m. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.

Credit: Rycard Wynn

Multiple agencies arrived on the scene to assist.

According to IDOT, all lanes and shoulders are closed.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying the plane was destroyed upon impact. The Logan County Coroner has confirmed three people aboard were killed.

