Plane overshoots runway in Rockford, lands on car near Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly before noon on Friday, a plane was attempting to take off from Cottonwood Airport in Rockford and overshot the runway, crashing into a car.
Witnesses say the plane was “sputtering” in the sky.
Officials say the driver of the car that was hit was sent to the hospital.
