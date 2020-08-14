Plane overshoots runway in Rockford, lands on car near Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly before noon on Friday, a plane was attempting to take off from Cottonwood Airport in Rockford and overshot the runway, crashing into a car.

Witnesses say the plane was “sputtering” in the sky.

Officials say the driver of the car that was hit was sent to the hospital.

