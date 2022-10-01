ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event.

“We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford.

One of the 30 planes on hand was a hand-built replica of the well-known World War I biplane, “Jenny,” a craft that flew in from the Poplar Grove Airport.

“It is the last ‘Jenny’ built,” Jacobsen said. “It won a national championship for a show plane this summer.”

Other airplanes on hand were from Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, and other states.

The event doubled as a meet-up for pilots and a chance for the public to see the small planes come and go from the local airport.

“Here at Cottonwood, which is a grass field, you get back to the roots of flying,” Jacobsen said. “It’s a neat feeling and atmosphere here.”

Rockford’s EAA chapter is based at Cottonwood Airport and hosts several events throughout the year. The chapter also runs a Young Eagles program and a flight school.

The airport is at 5105 Auburn St., across from Auburn High School.