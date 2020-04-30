Plasma donations needed from recovered COVID-19 patients, one donor shares his experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blood banks are looking for donors but not just anyone can help out. Medical professionals are specifically targeting people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to give plasma. Their donations could help save lives.

Ted O’Donnell was the 15th person in Winnebago County to test positive for the virus. He’s now fully recovered and donating his plasma to help those still fighting the disease.

“When I heard that the blood bank was looking, actively looking for COVID, folks that recovered from COVID it wasn’t a question in mind to call and say okay let’s do this,” O’Donnell explained.

O’Donnell said it gives him pure joy to know he could be helping someone get through the virus and he will donate as many times as needed. His donation on Wednesday could potentially help four people.

Rock River Valley Blood Center hopes to keep all their plasma donations local but Director of Operations Heidi Ognibene explained that they will help however is needed. The plasma can be stored for over a year.

“Right now it’s still very, this is a FDA experimental process and we don’t know theoretically, it has helped people, people have benefited from it. It’s still a lot of theory and they have not decided yet how beneficial it is, but we’re still trying to figure that out,” Ognibene added.

