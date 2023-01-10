ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old man accused of shooting at an undercover police officer is now scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 31 in front of Judge Debra Schafer.

Jade Carter was expected to enter a plea Tuesday in Winnebago County. Instead, his attorney, Glenn Jazwiec, and Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Meason used the hearing to let Schafer know they are working out a partially-negotiated plea in the case.

Terms of the partial agreement are not known.

Carter is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Based on those charges, Carter faces more than 30 years in prison. He was arrested following on incident that occurred on Oct. 21, 2021, in the area of North Court and Whitman streets. It was there that the officer spotted a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger and started following it.

As the pursuit progressed, occupants of the Charger began firing shots at the officer, striking his vehicle several times. Three men, including Jade Carter, later fled the vehicle on foot and were arrested. The officer was not struck by gunfire.

Charges against Carter’s codefendants, 23-year-old Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, and 20-year-old Maurice Citchen, are still pending. All three men are lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.