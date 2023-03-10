REDMOND, Wash. (WTVO) — Authorities say a truck driver from Texas stalked a podcaster for months before breaking into her home, killing her, her husband, and himself.

According to KING5, Redmond Police officers were called to a home along 89th and 169th Street for a reported home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police found Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammed Naseri, 35, dead, along with the suspect, Ramin Khodakaramrezaei.

Authorities said Sagedghi’s mother had an altercation with the gunman and fled to call the police.

Naseri was found on the front lawn, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said Khodakaramrezaei tuned into a podcast she had been “affiliated with,” on the subject of “gaining employment in the tech industry,” The Daily Beast reported.

Police were unable to immediately identify the name of the podcast.

Reportedly, Sadeghi and Khodakaramrezaei started corresponding, but at some point she became concerned with his behavior.

Lowe said his department became aware of Khodakaramrezaei’s “harassing behavior” in December after he had contacted Sadeghi by text and over the phone, at one point calling her over 100 times in a single day.

Police said Khodakaramrezaei visited Sadeghi’s $1.6 million home at some point before the murder, and had followed her to a conference in Denver in late 2022.

Lowe said the department’s efforts to contact Khodakaramrezaei with a no-contact order were stymied by his profession, as a truck driver. “Being that he is a trucker, he’s hard to pin down,” police spokeswoman Jill Green said.

A judge issued an order of protection in March, but had not been served at the time of the murder.

“I think the key piece here is that a protection order is simply a piece of paper that does not prevent a person from causing harm to another person,” Lowe said.

Police said Khodakaramrezaei had no criminal record prior to the murders.