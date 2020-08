Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Hadyn Hollister speak outside Stroger Hospital Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after two Chicago police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop, in the 3300 block of West Polk Street. (Kathy Chaney/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Two police officers were shot in a struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop in Chicago early Sunday, prompting a third officer to return fire, injuring the suspect.

The two officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle during the traffic stop in Garfield Park, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference. When the suspect refused to get out of the car, the officers shattered the vehicle’s window.

A struggle ensued and both officers were shot, Brown said. A third officer arrived during the struggle and shot the suspect. The wounded officers were taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.

“The quick response and thinking of their supervisors, their sergeant, likely saved precious time for their treatment,” Brown said. “That really is important when you have bleeding, gunshot wounds. That time is critical to get the treatment started.”

One officer was shot twice and is in serious but stable condition, Dr. Hayden Hollister said. That officer was expected to have surgery Sunday morning. Police said in a statement that the officer was shot in the chest. The other officer was shot once in the arm and was in good condition.

The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in an ambulance. His condition was listed as stable, news outlets reported.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released. Brown said the officers are in their early 20s and are a part of the “summer mobile citywide team recently formed to address violent crime.”

Brown also said the officers were wearing body cameras. The footage would be reviewed and more information released when it becomes available, Brown said.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a month, which is routine. The incident, including officers’ use of force, will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, according to the police department.

