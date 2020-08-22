Police and protesters clash again in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Anti-police protesters and officers clash once again in downtown Rockford.

Friday evening, protesters once again ventured outside the designated protest area as they lined East State Street, near Rockford City Market.

Several police officers arrested one demonstrator. He was thrown to the ground before he was led away in handcuffs.

After the encounter, protesters and Rockford Police had several more tense standoffs.

At one point, protesters sat and then stood to form a circle in the middle of East State Street, blocking traffic.

Rockford City Market had already closed for the night.

It is not clear how many people were taken into custody.

