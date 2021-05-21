Police announce arrest of alleged Rockford drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robert Thompson, 36, who was wanted by police on several criminal warrants including for shootings and disorderly conduct, was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit and Detective Bureau were conducting surveillance yesterday in an attempt to capture Thompson.

He was wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say they located Thompson driving a vehicle, waited until he parked, at which point he got out and ran away on foot.

Officers were able to take him into custody and allegedly found over 300 grams of cannabis, a large amount of cash, and a loaded firearm in a backpack he was carrying.

Thompson is charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, Unlawful Possesion of Weapons by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Thompson was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.