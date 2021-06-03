Police arrest 15-year-old in connection with Beloit triple shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting 3 other teens in Beloit on May 13th.

Beloit Police say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Nelson Ave. around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators say all three victims were males in their late teens, ages 16, 18 and 19. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. All three were wounded with what were described as “non-life threatening” injuries.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday, June 2nd in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue.

Another teen, 18-year-old Omar Marin, was also arrested on outstanding Winnebago County warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, for a shooting which occurred on March 25th in the 400 block of Washington Street.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.