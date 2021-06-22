Police arrest 4 men for alleged drug dealing out of historic Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have made arrests in a drug dealing operation in and around the historic Faust Landmark.

Police say they received numerous citizen complaints of the drug activity, specifically an open air drug market that operated in front of the hotel, at 630 E State St, and on 4th Street.

Detectives conducted an operation to identify the suspects on Monday, June 21st. Over several hours, four men were arrested, and crack cocaine, a loaded gun, cash, and three vehicles were confiscated.

Police arrested Jamar Money, 34, on charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Ricky McGhee, 59, and Louis Murphy, 70, were charged with Possession of Cocaine. Charles Stephens, 40, was charged with Possession of Heroin.

All four were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

The Faust Hotel was built in 1929. It was sold to the Shriners, who renamed it the Tebala Towers. When the Shriners sold the building, it was renamed the Faust Landmark and was converted into low-income housing.