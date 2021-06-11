Police arrest man accused of robbing Janesville gas station

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say they have caught a suspect who robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Janesville Police say officers were called to the Golden Oil BP, at 1840 Beloit Ave, where they learned the suspect entered the business with a gun around 5:07 a.m.

Police say the suspect was unable to receive money from the register, and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Avalanche.

A short time after the robbery, police say officers spotted the suspect vehicle in Beloit. A police chase ensued, leading the vehicle to crash at the intersection of Rockport Road and S. Walnut Street.

Police have not yet identified the subject, who was apprehended.