Police arrest alleged Rockford car thief

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Paul Bahler, 45, after he allegedly stole a car.

According to police, officers responded to N. Winnebago and Cherry Streets around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19th after a caller said he located his stolen vehicle at the intersection.

When officers arrived, Bahler allegedly ran and was chased down by police, who took him into custody.

Bahler is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Auto, Resisting a Police Officer, and Outstanding Warrants.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

