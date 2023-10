CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly vandalizing Gov. JB Pritkzer’s Chicago home on Monday morning.

According to police, troopers responded to the home around 9:40 a.m.

Police said a man threw rocks at the home and broke three windows.

The governor and his wife were home at the time, authorities added.

A suspect was arrested after a search of the area by Chicago Police.

State Police said the suspect is in custody pending charges.