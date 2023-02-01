ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect in the July 2022 double murder at a late-night party at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park has been arrested.

Jamie Pearson, 31, has been charged with four counts of First Degree Murder for the deaths of both Louis Coleman, 27, and Shawn Tatum, 28.

Jamie Pearson. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

On July 23rd, 2022, Rockford Police officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired.

Police found Coleman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and said he passed away at the scene. Tatum was also transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two other victims, an adult male, and an adult female arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds within an hour of the initial call. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other people are named by police in connection with the case, but only Pearson has been charged with murder at this time.

Pearson was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 and is being held without bond.