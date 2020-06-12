Police arrest suspected Rockford drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Demardicus Henry was arrested Thursday after being the subject of a months-long investigation into Fentanyl sales throughout Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Departemnt said Henry was arrested in the 5600 block of Wansford Way, in possession of Fentanyl and Ecstasy.

Police say the arrest led deputies to a residence in the 2100 block of Charles Street, where they found a large amount of U.S. currency and a firearm, which was reported stolen out of Oak Lawn.

Henry was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Delivery of Fentanyl.

