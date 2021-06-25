Police ask for help finding man accused of having inappropriate contact with a child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. ─ Rockford Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a Rockford man, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child over the internet.

According to Rockford Police, someone reported the alleged incident to the department on May 3rd, 2021.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes United investigated.

Investigators identified Donny Vandiver, 46, as a suspect.

He is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Internet Grooming.

Vandiver is still at large.

If you have any information or know where Vandiver is, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.