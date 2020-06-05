Police ask for help to find missing Boone County man

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate Carl Gordon, who has not been seen since May 29th.

Police say Gordon was last seen in the Joliet area on his Harley Davidson. He has not been in contact with family or friends, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-9322 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867.

