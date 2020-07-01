Police: Beloit man murdered Janesville teen, then moved the body

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Davonte Hyler has been charged with the murder of Jwan Lamon.

According to police, on April 14th, they were called to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue at 6:30 p.m. for the report of a body that had been found.

The Rock County Coroner’s Office concluded that Lamon died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Lamon was killed on April 9th, in the 1500 block of Fischer Road in South Beloit and moved to the Royce Avenue location sometime afterwards.

Hyler was in custody at the Rock County Jail on other charges at the time of his arrest for murder. He is charged with six counts of First Degree Murder.

