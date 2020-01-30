Police: Berner lockdown is a reminder of the importance of emergency plans

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees of the Berner Food and Beverage plant in Dakota were evacuated Tuesday night, after an unknown person called police threatening to harm employees with bombs and guns.

“When we received that information, we immediately contacted Berner Food which then went on lockdown,” recalled Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.

Sheriff Snyders says a fine tuned emergency action plan is one reason the event did not escalate.

“It’s always important when you do that, especially when you’re looking for an explosive device, to have somebody that’s familiar to determine or point out any object that is foreign to a specific location,” said Snyders.

Director of Illinois OSHA Ben Noven agrees, releasing a statement in July of last year encouraging workplaces to get ahead of potential threats: ”

“Work with the staff and work with management within the facility so we know their protocol and they know how we will respond to a serious incident like this,” said Snyders.