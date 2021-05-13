Police call for community help after 3 Beloit teens shot

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) ─ Beloit Police have called for the community’s help after three teenagers were shot Thursday evening.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Nelson Ave. around 5:15 p.m..

Investigators say all three victims are males in their late teens. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. No update on their condition or the severity of the injuries was given by police.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

If you have information about the shooting call City of Beloit Police at 608-757-2244, or the Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. You can also leave an anonymous tip online here.