WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — Waukegan Police said Friday they are calling off the search for missing sailor Seamus Gray, 21, who went missing last Saturday.

Gray was last seen outside a bar called Ibiza after he and his friends were escorted out for being intoxicated.

Gray was then seen on surveillance video walking with at least two people, and then walking alone on another recording, headed toward Lake Michigan.

He never returned to Naval Station Great Lakes.

Crews have been searching for him for the past several days along the lakefront, but have called off the search for now.