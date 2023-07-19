HOOVER, Ala. (WTVO) — Police are casting doubt on a 25-year-old Alabama woman’s claim that she was kidnapped from the side of an interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says detectives are still investigating where Carlee Russell was and what happened to her between the time she went missing Thursday to her return home two days later.

But he also says investigators have been unable to verify most of her initial statement.

“There are many questions left to be answered that only Carlee can provide those answers, but what we can say is we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators,” Durzis said. “And we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety related to this particular case.”

Russell told police she was abducted by a man after reporting a toddler walking along an Alabama highway. She said she woke up in a trailer and was held by a man and a woman, and her memories of what transpired were hazy. She told investigators she managed to escape and find her way home.

At a Wednesday news conference, police said searches on her recovered cellphone showed she had Googled Amber Alerts, bus schedules, and the movie “Taken.”

Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell, told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that her daughter was abducted and fought for her life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.