Police charge employee of Dixon care facility with battery, neglect

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Demitri Davis, 34, an employee of a state-run long-term care facility for persons with disabilities, on charges of neglect and battery.

According to the ISP, the Division of Internal Investigation conducted an investigation into Davis, a Illinois Department of Human Services employee who worked at Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Police say they were notified of an allegation of abuse on August 24th. Davis was arrested on December 17th.

Davis faces charges of Aggravated Battery, Abuse or Criminal Neglect of a Long-Term Facility Resident, and Official Misconduct.

He remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation investigates criminal wrongdoing committed by state employees at any of the various state facilities within Illinois. The vulnerable residents at these facilities deserve to have a good quality of life, free of abuse allegations,” stated Colonel Jamal Simington. “Dedicated Agents in this matter were able to investigate and identify alleged criminal misconduct and bring Davis to justice,” he concluded.

