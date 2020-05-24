Police chase leads to fiery crash in Rockford

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A police chase involving Loves Park PD ended with a crash in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the suspected vehicle fled from LPPD before it crashed near N. 2nd Street and Spring Creek Street.

Two males reportedly tried to leave the scene but were apprehended. The car then caught on on fire.

First responders had the scene under control within an hour and the road was reopened shortly after.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories