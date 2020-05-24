Police chase leads to fiery crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A police chase involving Loves Park PD ended with a crash in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the suspected vehicle fled from LPPD before it crashed near N. 2nd Street and Spring Creek Street.

TRAFFIC CRASH w/NO INJURY @ 12:46pm- Rockford Police investigate a traffic crash at N. 2nd St and Auburn St. The suspect vehicle fled from LPPD moments before. The 2 W/M occupants fled and were apprehended. The suspect vehicle caught of fire. S/B traffic was diverted onto Auburn — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 23, 2020

Two males reportedly tried to leave the scene but were apprehended. The car then caught on on fire.

First responders had the scene under control within an hour and the road was reopened shortly after.

