CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A concealed carry gun owner shot two men during a possible car theft attempt in Chicago early Saturday, according to police.

WLS reported that a 31-year-old man was walking to his car on West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when a red SUV passed him, and shots rang out.

The victim, who has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) and a concealed carry license, police said, returned fire. The vehicle fled the scene.

Then, the victim told police he witnessed someone get out of his car and run away.

Minutes later, the red SUV arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a man in his 20s sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his left knee, police said. Another man, also in his 20s, arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Both men were arrested, police said. A third suspect is currently being sought.