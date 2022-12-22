TROY, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Richard Maedge, 53, are criticizing police response after he was found dead in his own home last week, seven months after they reported him missing.

According to the Times-Tribune, Maedge was reported missing on April 27th.

Troy Police announced on December 11th that his body had been found.

“I decided to put the Christmas tree up, and I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him. He had committed suicide,” his wife, Jenn, told the Belleville News-Democrat.

Maedge’s brother-in-law, Van Toliver, spoke at a city council meeting on Monday, criticizing how the police handled the investigation.

“To me, I just find it unfathomable to see how a police department failed this badly,” he said.

Toliver said family members had complained of a foul smell and flies within the residence. He said Police Chief Brent Shownes and two detectives told him they had searched the house three times, but Maedge’s wife said detectives were never sent to the house, only patrol officers.

“Mistakes were made, and I want answers,” said Maedge’s sister, Marilyn Tolliver. “If it means filing a complaint and going all the way to the governor, I will. I’m not going away. I’m just now beginning to say stuff out loud. I should have been screaming from the beginning, but I was suckered in by the police department saying they were doing their job and looking for him.”