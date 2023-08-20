ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are searching for the suspect in a pair of armed robberies who took off on a bike Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department said both robberies happened within minutes of each other around 11 p.m. The first was in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue, followed by the second in the 1700 block of Rural Street. They said the suspect had a handgun while riding a bike.

According to an RPD Twitter post Sunday morning, the suspect is believed to be a man in his late teens or early 20s. Investigators say he was wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

Anyone with information about the robberies can reach out to the Rockford Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip 411 app.