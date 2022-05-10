CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police say Vernon Schmuck Jr, 62, was arrested Monday after they found him passed out behind the controls of a forklift which he had reportedly used to try and free his pickup truck from a ditch.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:52 p.m., deputies received a report of a white Ford F250 pickup truck stuck in a ditch near the intersection of S. County Trunk J and E. County Trunk X.

When deputies arrived, they said the truck was out of the ditch, but showed evidence it had been stuck there.

Police then found a forklift nearby with a man asleep at the wheel. Police said that when the operator, Schmuck, awoke, they determined he had used the forklift to try and free the truck from the ditch.

Schmuck was arrested and charged with his fifth DUI offense, a felony charge, according to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.