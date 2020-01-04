Police: Ex-boyfriend shoots Rockford teen, two in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Two men are in custody after a 17 year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue hospital after the teen walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. She told investigators that she and her ex-boyfriend, Darious McClendon, got into a physical altercation and was shot.

Police arrested McClendon in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.

A second person, 19 year-old Lamarious Hollingshed, was determined to have been present during the fight. Officers caught up to him in the 2000 block of Overdene Avenue. Police say he tried to fight them off. Hollingshed was carrying a loaded gun.

McClendon is now charged with domestic battery, unlawful restraint, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and no FOID card. Hollingshed is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and no FOID card.