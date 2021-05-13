Police find gun, drugs in arrest of Rockford man suspected in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they were able to arrest a suspect in a shooting that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of Andrews.

According to police, officers located a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting in the 500 block of N. Main around 5:35 p.m.

Two people were in the vehicle, along with a handgun, several MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, crack cocaine, and cannabis.

Jovon Hopper, 36, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Ecstasy, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Details of the Andrews Street shooting were not released.

