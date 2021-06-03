Police identify 80-year-old killed in DeKalb County crash on Wednesday

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man killed in a deadly crash in Sycamore on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 64 and N. First Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash involved a semi-tractor trailer, a Dodge RAM, and a Chevy Equinox. According to investigators, the Equinox was headed northbound on First Street nearing the intersection while the car hauler was headed eastbound and the semi-tractor trailer westbound.

The three vehicles collided at the four-way stop.

Patrick Brennan, 80, of Kirkland, the driver of the Equinox, was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash, police said.

Robert Fisher, 66, of Harvard, driver of the semi-tractor, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

A third person, the driver of the RAM truck, was uninjured.

Illinois State Police, The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.