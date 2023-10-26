ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked two relatives with a sledgehammer in suburban Chicago was fatally shot by police after he charged at officers.

Officers in Round Lake Beach responded about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report and removed two injured women from an open garage.

The suspect armed with the sledgehammer charged at officers and first was shot with a stun gun, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said.

He continued toward the officers when at least one officer shot him with his service weapon. The man later died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The injured women are believed to be his mother and an aunt. They were taken to a hospital, police said.

“Both victims had very serious head and facial injuries consistent with being struck with a blunt force object,” task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

Round Lake Beach is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Chicago.