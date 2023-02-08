PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A woman in Northwest Indiana was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pulling a man’s penis in a “violent manner.”

Just before 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Dearborn Road, located in Portage Township, on a battery report.

Upon arrival, police met with the caller, a 26-year-old Valparaiso man, who stated that he was in a verbal argument with Zephanie Pennywell, 20, while in the kitchen.

The man told authorities Pennywell chased him, grabbed him by the shirt and then grabbed his penis “in a violent manner.” The police report states Pennywell allegedly “would not let go and began to pull.”

A roommate provided police video footage of the entire incident. In it, police said it showed Pennywell charging the man and then grabbing his groin area for a short period of time.

She was later taken into custody at a bar in the 300 block of U.S. Route 6.

While at the bar, Pennywell told police that she warned the man to stop antagonizing her. She stated that the next person who annoyed her would get “d***ed.”

The police report states Pennywell admitted to the officer that after failing to punch the man in the crotch, she grabbed his penis “in an attempt to hurt him.”

Pennywell has been charged with battery.