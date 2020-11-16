Police investigate after armed robberies at two Rockford Walgreens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a pair of armed robberies at Walgreens stores Sunday evening.
The first happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street.
The second happened happened a short time later at the Walgreens at 3336 11th Street.
Police have not released many details on a suspect in either case, or if anyone was hurt.
There is no word if the crimes are connected.
Police are asking people to avoid the areas.
If you have any information call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867 or 1-888-769-STOP.
