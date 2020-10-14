Police investigate after Jonathan Ave. shooting victim walks into Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Tuesday night shooting.
Tuesday night, police say a shooting victim walked into a local hospital.
Police say the 24-year-old man was shot on the 2400 block of Jonathan Avenue.
No word on the condition of the victim.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
