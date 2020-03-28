Police investigate after juvenile shot Friday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a juvenile is shot in Rockford Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say a juvenile was shot.

The victim was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on a suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

