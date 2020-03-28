ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a juvenile is shot in Rockford Friday night.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Investigators say a juvenile was shot.
The victim was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on a suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.
- Police investigate after juvenile shot Friday night in Rockford
- Wait for COVID-19 test results creating anxiety, uncertainty for patients
- State of Illinois makes changes to ease unemployment filing
- Severe Weather Likely on Saturday
- Checkpoints at state lines to keep travelers from COVID-19 “epicenters” out of Florida
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!