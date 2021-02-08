Police investigate after juvenile shot on 12th St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a juvenile is shot Monday evening.
Police tweeted about the shooting just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Police say the shooting took place in the 2100 block of 12th Street. A juvenile was hit. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
This is a developing story…