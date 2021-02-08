Police investigate after juvenile shot on 12th St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a juvenile is shot Monday evening.

Police tweeted about the shooting just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of 12th Street. A juvenile has suffered non-life threatening wounds. Please avoid the area while the scene is being processed. Please contact us if you have any information regarding this case. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 9, 2021

Police say the shooting took place in the 2100 block of 12th Street. A juvenile was hit. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

This is a developing story…