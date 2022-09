ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue.

The victim is an adult male. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

We have a team on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…