PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge are warning parents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a child bit into a piece that contained a needle.

According to WLS, police said the child bit into a York Peppermint Patty with a small sewing needle inside. Authorities said the child was not hurt.

WGN reported that the candy was obtained during trick-or-treating on the city’s northwest side, between Manor and Walnut and Parkside to Dee.

Parents have been asked to inspect their children’s Halloween candy, and contact police with any information on the incident.