Police investigate after pedestrian hurt in Rockford hit and run

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a man is hurt during a hit and run in Rockford.

Officers were called the intersection of 12th Avenue and 7th Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.

A 52-year-old man was found lying in the street. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

No vehicle description has been provided.

If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories