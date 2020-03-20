Police investigate after pedestrian hurt in Rockford hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a man is hurt during a hit and run in Rockford.
Officers were called the intersection of 12th Avenue and 7th Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.
A 52-year-old man was found lying in the street. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
No vehicle description has been provided.
If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.
- Governor Evers reports first Wisconsin deaths due to coronavirus
- Walmart to give cash bonuses to hourly associates, hire 150,000 additional workers
- Local church gathers donations for nursing home care kits
- Winnebago Co. Board approves emergency declaration to help fight COVID-19
- Rockford Police investigate after Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!