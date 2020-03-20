Police investigate after pedestrian hurt in Rockford hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a man is hurt during a hit and run in Rockford.

Officers were called the intersection of 12th Avenue and 7th Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.

A 52-year-old man was found lying in the street. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

No vehicle description has been provided.

If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.

