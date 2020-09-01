Police investigate after two teens shot while driving along Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after two teens are shot while driving along Broadway Monday night.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Broadway just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the teens were driving along Broadway when someone opened fire. Two 17-year-old males were shot. The car then crashed.
Both teens were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No word on a suspect.
Police are asking for people to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
