Police investigate crash near Auburn and Logan Streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are currently investigating a car accident near the intersection of Auburn St. and Logan St.
Police posted a tweet asking residents to avoid the area, adding that the westbound lane of Auburn St. would be closed until further notice.
No word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.
