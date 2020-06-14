Police investigate crash near Auburn and Logan Streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Dozens of protesters gathered at Haskell Park for the latest demonstration organized by Rockford Youth Activism. However, organizers took a break from marching to turn their focus towards community education.

"I think that it's important for conversations to continue to happen. I think it's important for dialogue to continue to happen. And I think today is set up really well for dialogue to happen between people," explained organizer Leslie Rolfe.