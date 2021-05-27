Two people killed in Machesney Park crash

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two people are dead after a Thursday night crash involving an SUV and semi in Machesney Park.

The crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the 9900 block of N. Alpine Rd., just north of Illinois Route 173.

Video from the scene showed the SUV pinned under the trailer of the semi.

A spokesperson for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say two victims were involved in the crash. Both, one man and one woman, were pronounce dead on the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators say the semi pulled out in front of the black SUV as it was driving north on N. Alpine Rd..

Illinois State Police are investigating with the aid of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.