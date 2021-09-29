Police investigate motorcycle vs. SUV crash on E. State

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a crash involving a SUV and motorcycle.

Police tweeted about the accident around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of E. State St. and Fairview Ave..

A motorcycle at the scene was seen laying on its side. A SUV also had damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was hurt. Police said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories