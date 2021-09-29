Police investigate motorcycle vs. SUV crash on E. State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a crash involving a SUV and motorcycle.
Police tweeted about the accident around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
The accident happened at the intersection of E. State St. and Fairview Ave..
A motorcycle at the scene was seen laying on its side. A SUV also had damage to the driver side of the vehicle.
The motorcyclist was hurt. Police said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police have not said what led up to the crash.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.